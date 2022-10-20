Anna Faris claims 'Ghostbusters' director touched her inappropriately on a film set

Anna Faris is not holding back anymore. The actress has come out and spoken at length about late director Ivan Reitman's misconduct on the set of their 2006 film 'My Super ex-Girlfriend'.

Faris disclosed that Reitman "slapped my ass" during the production and on her first day "yelled" at her, leaving her feeling "angry, hurt and humiliated". She made the revelation on her podcast 'Unqualified'.

Faris has a candid conversation with actor-filmmaker Lena Dunham in the podcast and said, "One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day...and my first day, it was me."



While talking about different behaviours on set, Faris said that she had to fight back tears during her turbulent first interaction with Reitman after she was late to set due to an accident.



Reacting to Faris claim of Reitman slapping her behind, Dunham said, "I don`t think you`re the first person who`s reported that. And I`m so sorry you had that experience. And did no one step in and say, "No?" Faris replied by saying, "No. It was, like, 2006."



This is not the first time that Faris has spoken about the incident. Back in 2017, in the early days of the #MeToo movement, Faris had mentioned that a filmmaker had reportedly hired her for her ‘great legs’. She did not mention the name of the filmmaker back then.



Reitman, who passed away earlier this year aged 75, is best known for directing hits such as the first two 'Ghostbusters' movies, 'Twins', 'Kindergarten Cop' and 'Junior'. He produced movies including 'Animal House', 'Space Jam' and 'Private Parts.'



