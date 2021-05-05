Andrew Garfield on returning in 'Spider Man: No Way Home': I ain't got a call

Former Spider Man actor Andrew Garfield is apparently not suiting up for ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’. After rumours have circulated for some months over who all will return for the upcoming Spider Man film, Andrew revealed that he’s not featuring in the film. Rumours had suggested that apart from current Spider Man Tom Holland, the film will also bring back former stars from the franchise, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Speaking to MTV’s Josh Horowitz, Andrew Garfield said, “I can’t speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call.”



“I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it’s like people freaking out. And I’m just like, ‘guys, guys, guys’ — I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, ‘I recommend that you chill’,” he said.

Denying that he’s a part of the film, Andrew said, “I would’ve gotten a call by now. That’s what I’m saying.” But he added, “I don’t want to rule anything out. Maybe they are going to call me and say, ‘Hey, people want this. … maybe they are doing like a market research thing.”

‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ is confirmed to feature Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, the villain he played in Maguire’s Spider-Man 2. Jamie Foxx is also confirmed as Electro, a villain from Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.