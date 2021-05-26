American composer George Gershwin musical drama 'Fascinating Rhythm' gets a go-ahead

Lionsgate has won the worldwide rights to make ‘Fascinating Rhythm’, the John Carney-directed musical drama inspired by the life of American composer George Gershwin.

The script is by John Carney who co-wrote it with Chris Cluess.

Fascinating Rhythm will tell the story of a young woman’s magical journey through past and present New York City, infused with Gershwin’s life and music. Irwin Winkler is producing with Martin Scorsese, along with Charles Winkler and David Winkler.

On the project, John Carney said, “I couldn’t be more delighted. From the moment we went out to the market, there was a great connection with the project from the whole team at Lionsgate. It was inspiring. I can’t think of a better place to make a modern musical story about the greatest American composer to have ever lived. The whole team are thrilled to have found our home.”

The film will be made in cooperation with the Gershwin family, and the filmmakers have secured the rights to the music of George Gershwin to be heard throughout the film.