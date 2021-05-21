Amazon sets premiere date for multi-part ‘Borat’ special

It’s going to be a big day for Borat fans and Amazon Prime will debut a multi-part Borat special on May 25. Titled ‘Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine’, it will be of three different parts.

The first — Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision — features never-before-seen footage from Borat‘s Oscar-nominated sequel, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’.

The second piece, Borat’s American Lockdown, is described as a “40-minute reality show,” centered on the portion of the sequel in which Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) finds himself in lockdown with a pair of conspiracy theorists.

Third is Debunking Borat, a series of six documentary shorts in which Borat’s new roommates have their theories debunked by some of the world’s leading experts.