Amazon sets premiere date for multi-part ‘Borat’ special

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: May 21, 2021, 11:27 PM(IST)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

It’s going to be a big day for Borat fans on May 25

It’s going to be a big day for Borat fans and Amazon Prime will debut a multi-part Borat special on May 25. Titled ‘Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine’, it will be of three different parts. 

The first — Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision — features never-before-seen footage from Borat‘s Oscar-nominated sequel, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’.

The second piece, Borat’s American Lockdown, is described as a “40-minute reality show,” centered on the portion of the sequel in which Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) finds himself in lockdown with a pair of conspiracy theorists.

Third is Debunking Borat, a series of six documentary shorts in which Borat’s new roommates have their theories debunked by some of the world’s leading experts. 

Read in App