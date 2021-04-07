Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova to star in 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies'

Amandla Stenberg and ‘Borat 2’ breakout star Maria Bakalova have been roped in for a new slasher film from A24.

Helmed by Halina Reijn, the film 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' is also said to be in talks to feature Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold.

The plot details of the film have been kept under wraps.

It will be produced by David Hinojosa.