Amanda Bynes spotted roaming around the streets naked, put on psychiatric hold

Actress Amanda Bynes has been put on 72-hour psychiatric hold after she was spotted wandering the streets naked. Bynes has been put on psychiatric hold so she can recover from a psychotic episode she recently had where she roamed around the streets without any clothes on. Bynes had gotten off her 9-year conservatorship nearly a year back. Her mother was placed as her conservator in 2013 after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and other mental health issues.



In the recent episode, Bynes reportedly roamed the streets naked, signalling a car passing to stop. Bynes then told the driver that she was coming out of a psychotic episode and then herself dialled 911.



Amanda was then taken to a police station and received attention right away from a person from the mental health staff.



Reports suggest she was placed on a 5150 hold- a term associated with involuntary 72 hours of hospitalization to recover from her mental health condition. The period can be extended if the patient is a danger to themselves or others.



Conservatorship for Amanda Bynes



Amanda Bynes was placed under conservatorship in 2013 and her mother served as the conservator. It ended in 2022.

In October 2014, Bynes accused her father of emotional and sexual abuse in a series of tweets; after her parents protested and claimed innocence, Bynes tweeted that her father had never abused her adding, "The microchip in my brain made me say those things but he's the one that ordered them to microchip me".



Soon afterwards, Bynes announced that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.



After the conservatorship was over, her legal team spoke to People magazine and said Amanda was "doing very well" and had plans to move in with Paul Michael her fiancé from that time. Bynes recently called off her engagement to Paul Michael due to his drug abuse.

