Alicia Vikander to star in HBO limited series 'Irma Vep' 

Actor Alicia Vikander is set to star in HBO limited series 'Irma Vep' to be helmed by French independent director Olivier Assayas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is loosely based on Assayas' 1996 film of the same name.



Assayas has penned the series which revolves around Mira (Vikander), an American film star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as 'Irma Vep' in a remake of the French silent film classic, 'Les Vampires'.



The filmmaker is also executive producing the show along with 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson. A24 is the studio behind the project. "I have been a long-time admirer of Olivier and his work. I am very excited for us to work together, and to be a part of the expanded universe of his superb cult classic, 'Irma Vep'.



There are a lot of brilliant people coming together and I am delighted to be partnering with HBO and A24 on this special project,? said Vikander. Assayas said he is grateful to have gotten the opportunity to tell one of his most memorable films in a series format.



"I am immensely grateful to Alicia, A24, and HBO for giving me the incredible opportunity to explore and expand Irma Vep in a series format. This is a comedy that will try and catch the zeitgeist the same way the original Irma Vep did, in a very different world, a very different era, that right now feels light-years away," he said.