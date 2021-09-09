Alicia Vikander confirms she and Michael Fassbender have welcomed their first child together

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have been known to be fiercely private about their personal lives and so the delayed announcement about the arrival of their first child together doesn't come as a surprise to fans.



The Swedish-born actress recently revealed that she and her husband welcomed their first child earlier this year.

The confirmation comes after the couple were clicked pushing a baby stroller in Paris in August and carrying a baby in their arms while strolling in Ibiza, Spain earlier this month.



"I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," the 'Tomb Raider' star told People in an interview published Wednesday. "That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."



The actress though did not mention the gender of her child neither did she give details on how much life had changed due to motherhood.



"No, I think I’ll wait with that one," she says. "I’m enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."



Vikander met Fassbender on the set of 'The Light Between Oceans' and they began dating in December 2014.



They married in a private ceremony in Ibiza in 2017 and live in Lisbon, Portugal.