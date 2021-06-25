Alicia Keys to headline amfAR Cannes gala

Alicia Keys will be headlining the 27th edition of amfAR Gala Cannes on July 16.

The Cannes Film Festival will run from July 6-17. It will be held at a new venue -- outdoors at Villa Eilenroe.

Joining Alicia Keys will be Cannes jury president Spike Lee.

The Cannes program includes a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld and chairs Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O’Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Roitfeld, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung, global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby, and amfAR co-chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.

Simon de Pury and Sandra Nedvedskaia will conduct a live auction that is said to include items from the fashion show as well as a collection of artworks and luxury one-of-a-kind items.