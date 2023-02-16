Alec Baldwin set to resume filming for Rust weeks after being charged of involuntary manslaughter
Story highlights
Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the sets of Rust, were charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Halyna Hutchins.
Weeks after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Rust case, Alec Baldwin is reportedly set to resume work on the film set. Baldwin was slapped with charges over cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death in 2021 when a gun that he was holding dislodged itself and struck Hutchins.
In a press release obtained by E! News, the film's director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the October 2021 incident, said, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started."
"My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna`s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf," he added.
The western movie's production, which was put on hold after Hutchins passed away, will pick back up in the spring this year. As a result of his October 2022 settlement with Baldwin, Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, will also join the team as an executive producer. The new cinematographer will be Bianca Cline.
In order to verify that there are no "functioning firearms" or "any sort of ammunition" on set, safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan of Tenet Production Safety have been recruited to the team.
"Live ammunition is -- and always was -- prohibited on set," the statement said.
Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armourer who handled the weapons on set, were both charged by the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
If convicted, the duo would face five-year prison sentences. An attorney for the actor previously said that the charge against his client was "a terrible miscarriage" of justice.