Alec Baldwin set to resume filming for Rust weeks after being charged of involuntary manslaughter

Weeks after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Rust case, Alec Baldwin is reportedly set to resume work on the film set. Baldwin was slapped with charges over cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death in 2021 when a gun that he was holding dislodged itself and struck Hutchins.



In a press release obtained by E! News, the film's director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the October 2021 incident, said, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started."



"My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna`s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf," he added.



The western movie's production, which was put on hold after Hutchins passed away, will pick back up in the spring this year. As a result of his October 2022 settlement with Baldwin, Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, will also join the team as an executive producer. The new cinematographer will be Bianca Cline.