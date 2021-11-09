Alec Baldwin calls for police on film sets to monitor gun safety

Weeks after Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun on the sets of 'Rust' which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured one other crew member, the veteran actor has called for police monitoring sets of TV and film sets.



Since the fatal incident, Hollywood is considering implementing new safety measures on film sets.



Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21 after being told the gun he was rehearsing with on the 'Rust' set in New Mexico was "cold," or safe to use.



Authorities are trying to determine how a real bullet would wind up in the gun handed to Baldwin.



Attorneys for the 'Rust' armourer, who oversaw weapons on the set, said she believed she had loaded it with dummy rounds that were incapable of firing.



Since the incident, producers and crew members have been weighing whether new steps should be taken to prevent a similar tragedy in the future. Baldwin said he believed productions should hire police to make sure guns used in filming are safe.



"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," Baldwin posted on Twitter.



Others like Dwayne Johnson have called for banning real guns from movie and TV sets. Johnson said last week that his future productions would only use rubber guns during filming.

