'AI is a nightmare to me, it's inhumane': Nicolas Cage slams use of AI in films

Nicolas Cage doesn't like the use of Artificial Intelligence in films. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that AI was used in his last film, Warner Bros.’ The Flash.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor said that his cameo part in The Flash was distorted using AI. “AI is a nightmare to me. It’s inhumane. You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence,” he said, voicing his concerns.

Nicolas said that the final scene in The Flash was different from what he shot for the 2023 superhero movie. He said, “What I was supposed to do was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe. Kal-El was bearing witness [to] the end of a universe, and you can imagine with that short amount of time that I had, what that would mean in terms of what I can convey. I had no dialogue [so had to] convey with my eyes the emotion. So that’s what I did. I was on set for maybe three hours.”

In The Flash, Nicolas Cage’s Man of Steel is seen battling a giant spider as the multiverse begins to collapse. The actor said, “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did. I don’t think it was [created by] AI. I know Tim [Burton] is upset about AI, as I am. It was CGI, OK, so that they could de-age me, and I’m fighting a spider. I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there.”