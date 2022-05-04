After Dave Chappelle gets tackled on stage, Chris Rock jokes if it was Will Smith

Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. As soon as it happened, security guards took care of the situation and chased the attacker. Dave then continued to perform.

The man was apparently carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it. Comedian Dave Chappelle tackled on stage at Hollywood Bowl

Dave’s performance was part of the ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ festival. In the audience, there was also Chris Rock who faced something similar recently when during the Oscars, Will Smith smacked him on his face. He made a joke about whether it was Will Smith who attacked Dave.

In fact, Dave was making a joke about how comedians have to worry more about their personal security in the wake of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.