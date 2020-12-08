Advocacy groups want 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' to be banned from all major awards this year. Here's why 

Sacha Baron Cohen's latest film 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' has again found itself in the middle of a controversy. Several advocacy organisation based in countries like Canada, the UK, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Georgia have joined a US based organisation in calling for the film to be blocked by all the major awards in Hollywood.



The groups have appealed to those organisations behind major Hollywood film awards like the Oscars and Golden Globes to not consider the film in the upcoming awards season. Reason: Cohen's film, according to these groups normalizes, promotes and monetizes "whitewashing, ethnic stereotyping, cultural appropriation and racism in entertainment."



"Mr. Cohen went beyond any moral or ethical standards in portraying Kazakh people as misogynistic, incestuous, anti-Semitic, and barbarous," said Gia Noortas, CEO of Hollywood Film Academy in a statement issued to the Hollywood Foreign Press and the Academy. "Due to this harmful misrepresentation, more Kazakhs today will face racial abuse, bullying, humiliation, and dehumanization."



The supergroup is "calling on the film award organizations worldwide to publicly condemn whitewashing and cultural appropriation, stand against racism and racial hatred and remove Mr. Cohen, his cast, crew and film 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' from their respective competitions this year."



"We understand that the nature of comedy is to test the limits of what is acceptable, but not at our nation's expense," Noortas added. "It's racism, period. Racial abuse of Kazakh minority should not be the last refuge of racism in Hollywood. Kazakh women have become targets for harassment, Kazakh children are being bullied, Kazakhs worldwide face discrimination.

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' is a mockumentary that follows Borat, a Kazakhstani journalist. Cohen plays Borat in the film where he also serves as the producer and the co-writer. The film was a sequel of 2006 Borat film and released on Amazon in October this year.



The 2006 film had earned an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay and Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actor in a motion picture comedy or musical and a best picture nomination as well.



'Subsequent Moviefilm' is eligible so far for awards this year. Many have predicted that actress Maria Bakalova is one of the top contenders for her performance as Borat's daughter.



There has been no reaction so far from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences or The Hollywood Foreign Press on this news.