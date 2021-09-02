Adam Sandler was asked to cut China from his upcoming sports film by Netflix

Adam Sandler has revealed that OTT giant Netflix asked him to change the setting of his upcoming film from China to Spain. Sandler stated that the streaming network doesn't operate in China and hence wanted this change.



The actor recently appeared on 'The Dan Patrick Show' where he spoke about his new sports comedy 'Hustle'.

The film has Sandler playing a washed-up basketball agent who attempt to saving a failing career but recruiting a talented overseas player to the NBA. The film, Sandler revealed, is in post-production.



“It was written originally that I find a player in China and somehow, Netflix is not in China,” the actor told Patrick. “So they were like, ‘Would you guys please make it so we find someone in Latin America or Europe?’”

"So the next thing you know, I’m in Majorca (Spain)," the actor added.



Netflix, although prominent in several Asian countries, is not available in China. "We got turned down by the Chinese government several years ago – and we have not been spending any time on China in the last couple years,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told CNBC. “There’s so much opportunity for us in Asia, the rest of Asia – India, in particular, Korea, Japan, Indonesia and then all through Europe and Latin America.”

