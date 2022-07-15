Actress Julianne Moore to head Venice Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore will head the main competition jury at this year`s Venice Film Festival, organisers said on Friday.



Moore will be joined in deciding this year`s winners by French director Audrey Diwan, who scooped the festival`s Golden Lion award last year for her film "Happening", Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo and Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro.



Argentine director and screenwriter Mariano Cohn and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen will complete the international jury, which assigns the festival`s main competition awards, including the Golden Lion.



The 79th edition of the festival, held on the lagoon city`s Lido island, will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10.