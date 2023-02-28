Actor Tom Sizemore has ‘no further hope’ after suffering brain aneurysm, reveals manager
US actor Tom Sizemore's family is ‘deciding end of life matters’ after the actor suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month. Sizemore is known for his roles in films like Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Natural Born Killers. He also had a drug problem and served jail time on charges of domestic violence. He suffered a brain aneurysm on 18 February.
Charles Lago, Sizemore’s manager, told US media, "Today doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision."
He added, "The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.
Lago asked for privacy for his family during this difficult time and added, “they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."
Who is Tom Sizemore?
American actor Tom Sizemore shot to fame in 1990s and was at Tom Hanks' side as Sergeant Horvath in the Oscar-winning Saving Private Ryan in 1998. He also appeared in films like Pearl Harbor, Heat and True Romance. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing a mobster in the 1999 TV movie Witness Protection.
While he featured in some of the most iconic films of the 1990s, the fame lead to heavy drug addiction. He later revealed in his autobiography about addictions to heroin and crystal meth.
In 1997, he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife, actress and tennis player Maeve Quinlan. They divorced two years later.
The case of domestic violence was registered against him again in 2003 and he was sentenced to six months in prison for beating up his girlfriend, the former ‘Hollywood madam’ Heidi Fleiss. He was asked by the court to complete rehab and anger management.
In recent years he made a guest appearance in the Netflix hit Cobra Kai and had a recurring role in the 2017 revival of David Lynch's cult TV show Twin Peaks.