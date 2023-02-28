Actor Tom Sizemore has ‘no further hope’ after suffering brain aneurysm, reveals manager

US actor Tom Sizemore's family is ‘deciding end of life matters’ after the actor suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month. Sizemore is known for his roles in films like Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Natural Born Killers. He also had a drug problem and served jail time on charges of domestic violence. He suffered a brain aneurysm on 18 February.



Charles Lago, Sizemore’s manager, told US media, "Today doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision."

He added, "The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.

Lago asked for privacy for his family during this difficult time and added, “they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

Who is Tom Sizemore?

American actor Tom Sizemore shot to fame in 1990s and was at Tom Hanks' side as Sergeant Horvath in the Oscar-winning Saving Private Ryan in 1998. He also appeared in films like Pearl Harbor, Heat and True Romance. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing a mobster in the 1999 TV movie Witness Protection.