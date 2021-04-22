Academy Museum celebrates record number of Oscar-nominated women

The Academy Museum Photograph:( Twitter )
This year’s Oscar women nominees were asked to submit short videos or statements about their film and/or creative process
Oscars this year is going to be different as some 70 women are representing a record total of 76 overall nominations. In honour of this, Academy Museum trustee Diane von Furstenberg and the Academy Museum have released a video celebrating the women nominees of the 93rd Oscars.
Cohost von Furstenberg, designer; Jacqueline Stewart, chief artistic and programming officer, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Cynthia Erivo, actor, singer, and producer, and Dawn Hudson, CEO, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, present a video compilation honoring the women nominees of the 93rd Oscars.
The video features:
Maite Alberdi: Documentary Feature, The Mole Agent
Sophia Nahli Allison: Documentary Short Subject, A Love Song for Latasha
Maria Bakalova: Actress in a Supporting Role, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Garrett Bradley: Documentary Feature, Time
Genevieve Camilleri: Visual Effects, Love and Monsters
Peilin Chou: Animated Feature Film, Over the Moon
Olivia Colman: Actress in a Supporting Role, The Father
Bina Daigeler: Costume Design, Mulan
Lauren Domino: Documentary Feature, Time
Alice Doyard: Documentary Short Subject, Colette
Janice Duncan: Documentary Short Subject, A Love Song for Latasha
Coya Elliott: Sound, Soul
Jena Friedman: Adapted Screenplay, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Vanessa Kirby: Actress in a Leading Role, Pieces of a Woman
Kathy Lucas: Production Design, Tenet
Dana Murray: Animated Feature Film, Soul
Mia Neal: Makeup and Hairstyling, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Christina Oh: Best Picture, Minari
Jan Pascale: Production Design, Mank
Laura Pausini: Original Song, Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Susan Ruzenski: Live Action Short Film, Feeling Through
Sofia Sondervan: Live Action Short Film, The Letter Room
Claudia Stolze: Makeup and Hairstyling, Emma
Diane Warren: Original Song, Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Gigi Williams: Makeup and Hairstyling, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn: Actress in a Supporting Role, Minari