Oscars this year is going to be different as some 70 women are representing a record total of 76 overall nominations. In honour of this, Academy Museum trustee Diane von Furstenberg and the Academy Museum have released a video celebrating the women nominees of the 93rd Oscars.

This year’s Oscar women nominees were asked to submit short videos or statements about their film and/or creative process.

Cohost von Furstenberg, designer; Jacqueline Stewart, chief artistic and programming officer, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Cynthia Erivo, actor, singer, and producer, and Dawn Hudson, CEO, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, present a video compilation honoring the women nominees of the 93rd Oscars.

The video features:

Maite Alberdi: Documentary Feature, The Mole Agent

Sophia Nahli Allison: Documentary Short Subject, A Love Song for Latasha

Maria Bakalova: Actress in a Supporting Role, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Garrett Bradley: Documentary Feature, Time

Genevieve Camilleri: Visual Effects, Love and Monsters

Peilin Chou: Animated Feature Film, Over the Moon

Olivia Colman: Actress in a Supporting Role, The Father

Bina Daigeler: Costume Design, Mulan

Lauren Domino: Documentary Feature, Time

Alice Doyard: Documentary Short Subject, Colette

Janice Duncan: Documentary Short Subject, A Love Song for Latasha

Coya Elliott: Sound, Soul

Jena Friedman: Adapted Screenplay, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Vanessa Kirby: Actress in a Leading Role, Pieces of a Woman

Kathy Lucas: Production Design, Tenet

Dana Murray: Animated Feature Film, Soul

Mia Neal: Makeup and Hairstyling, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Christina Oh: Best Picture, Minari

Jan Pascale: Production Design, Mank

Laura Pausini: Original Song, Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Susan Ruzenski: Live Action Short Film, Feeling Through

Sofia Sondervan: Live Action Short Film, The Letter Room

Claudia Stolze: Makeup and Hairstyling, Emma

Diane Warren: Original Song, Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Gigi Williams: Makeup and Hairstyling, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn: Actress in a Supporting Role, Minari

