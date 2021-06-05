'A Quiet Place' third movie is in the works at Paramount, to release in 2023

The third film on 'A Quiet Place' is officially happening.



Emily Blunt starrer 'A Quite Place 2' was a breakout hit, by grossing around $58 million over the Memorial Day weekend and is still running and earning well with hoping to cross $100 million. Now after the whooping success of the part 2, the makers have decided to work on the third part of the horror franchise.



Paramount has put a release date on the third film -- March 31, 2023. As per reports, Jeff Nichols will be taking over the directing chair from John Krasinski and will also write the project. However, the story will be based on an idea by Krasinski.



Just days ago, Krasinski told Rotten Tomatoes’ Erik Davis that, Nichols handed in the script for the new instalment, which is more of a spinoff than a sequel.



No plot details regarding Nichols' new film is being revealed. As per Deadline, ''The movie is very early in development and simply being billed as the next instalment, broadening the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies''.



Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski are producing, with Allyson Seeger executive producing the film.



The first part of the film had scored big with critics and went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for best sound editing, along with several Critics` Choice nominations. The movie went on to gross $340.9 million worldwide on a $21 million budget, making it one of the year`s biggest success stories for an original film.