When Chadwick Boseman got teary eyed while talking about his two young fans who died due to cancer

Chadwick Boseman's death has sent shock waves among his fans across the world. The actor lost his battle to colon cancer on Friday, August, 28. Netizens kept on sharing Boseman videos and his old interviews on the internet as they remembered the actor. In one of the videos, Boseman can ben seen getting emotional while speaking about his two young fans who were suffering from cancer.



While promoting 'Black Panther', Boseman was asked about the film’s impact on the African-American community. The actor went on to share how much the film meant to the two young boys, and how they were desperately waiting for his movie. The two boys passed away due to cancer.



The late actor got teary eyed while talking about the fans who he was told were ''hanging on'' to see the movie when it came out in the theater.



“All of it’s been very personal, just watching the kids experiencing it. There are two little kids, Ian and Taylor, who passed from cancer. Throughout our filming, I was communicating with them knowing that they were both terminals. And what they said to me, and their parents said, [is] they’re trying to hold on until this movie comes,” Boseman recalled.



He went on, saying that “knowing that that will be something meaningful to them but it’s to a certain degree it’s a humbling experience because you like this can mean that much to them you know but seeing how the world has taken is on see how the movement is how it’s taking on a life of its own.”



“I realized that they anticipated something great and I think back now to a kid and just you know waiting for Christmas to come waiting for my birthday to come or I’m waiting for a toy that was going to that. I did live life waiting for those moments and so it put me back in the mind of being a kid just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation of this movie.”