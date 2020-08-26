Tom Cruise makes a surprise visit to London movie theatre to watch 'Tenet'

As movie theatres are slowly opening up in the UK, fans and theatre owners are taking precautions and adhering to safety norms while watching films on the big screen. Moviegoers in London though were in for a surprise on Tuesday as Hollywood star Tom Cruise joined other fans to watch the much talked about film 'Tenet'.



The Hollywood legend documented his journey to the theatre amid the COVID-19 pandemic and shared the video clip on Twitter.His post was captioned, "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it."

In the video, the actor was seen in a black-on-black attire with a mask of the same colour. The video opens with Cruise driving past the Buckingham Palace with some fans recognising him and waving at him.



The 58-year-old star seemed pretty excited to get back to the big screens."Great to be back in a movie theater everybody," he said after the film finished.

When a fellow moviegoer asked about `Tenet`, Cruise replied that he "loved" the film.



According to Fox News, most theaters across America have been shut down in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, but after months of closures, some have begun the process of reopening. Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is scheduled to hit US theatres on September 4.



Tom Cruise's much sought after films- sequels of 'Top Gun' and 'Mission Impossible' were affected due to the pandemic. 'Top Gun' was scheduled to release earlier in July 2020 but has now been pushed to July 2021.



Meanwhile, the production of 'Mission: Impossible' too had to be halted temporarily earlier this year in Europe due to the outbreak of the pandemic.



Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' will hit UK theatres on August 28.