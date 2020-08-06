Ryan Reynolds to star in family comedy based on a short story

WION Web Team New Delhi Aug 06, 2020, 10.03 PM(IST)

Ryan Reynolds Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The project will have Ryan play a father dealing with the everyday challenges of raising a family and kids. 

The ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in a family comedy that will be helmed by Paul King. The director is best known for his Paddington movies. 
 
Backed by Universal Pictures, the family comedy is based on a short story by writer Simon Rich. 

The project will have Ryan play a father dealing with the everyday challenges of raising a family and kids. 

Ryan Reynolds will produce with partner George Dewey through their Maximum Effort Productions.

Topics