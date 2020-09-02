Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Marvel pays an emotional tribute to its 'King'

Chadwick Boseman shot to superstardom with his superhero act in Marvel's 'Black Panther'. The actor's demise after a prolonged battle with cancer has left the whole world in mourning. Marvel, which produced 'Black Panther' has now paid a heartwarming video tribute to the late actor.



The emotional tribute has interviews of his 'Black Panther' co-stars and colleagues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe talking about Chadwick.



Marvel Studios shared the video with the caption, “You will always be our King.”

In the video, Marvel chief Kevin Feige, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson talk about the talented actor.



The video montage ends with Boseman himself talking about how 'Black Panther' as a movie has impacted millions of people all over the world. The actor also addresses the hysteria around his character.



Not just Marvel films, but Boseman will also be remembered for his performance in films like '42', 'Da 5 Bloods', 'Marshall' and many more.