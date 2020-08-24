'Queen of the North' Sophie Turner now owns Sansa's throne for life

Sophie Turner has brought back the 'Game of Thrones' memories to her home. The actor recently 'welcomed' her North throne home, The throne was an integral part of the series, which saw her residing on it as the Queen of North. The actor played Sansa Stark for 8-seasons and in the last season was crowned the Queen of the North.

The 24-year-old star shared a picture of the throne on her Instagram story and wrote, 'Welcome home'. The throne comes home a month after Sophie and Joe welcomed their daughter. Hubby Joe also posted the same pic on his Instagram stories.





Sophie had joined the long-running series when she was 13. ''Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind. But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me'' she had written as a tribute to her character when the series came to an end in 2019.

Turner made her acting debut with the series. The popularity of the show led to more offers for the actress including the last 'X Men' movie.