Leigh Whannell to direct Ryan Gosling starrer 'Wolfman'

Filmmaker behind ‘Invisible Man’, Leigh Whannell, will now direct Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘Wolfman’.

The film will be produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse.

Currently, the plot of the film is being kept under wraps. Ryan Gosling will play an anchorman who gets infected. The film is said to have a vibe that evokes ‘Network’ (1976) and ‘Nightcrawler’ (2014).

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo have penned the script.

Other monster movie properties being developed by Universal include Elizabeth Banks' ‘The Invisible Woman’, Karyn Kusama's ‘Dracula’, the Dracula-themed ‘Renfield’ from Dexter Fletcher and Paul Feig's ‘Dark Army’.