Keanu Reeves to make his writing debut with a comic book series called 'BRZRKR'

Is there anything that Keanu Reeves can't do. The humanitarian-musician-actor has now turned writer with upcoming book series 'BRZRKR'.



Reeves has reportedly partnered with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti for the 12-issue series, which will release in the US in October later this year.



According to reports, the comic centres on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, searching for answers about his existence.

"The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence... Even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.



"In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence... And how to end it," the official logline of the comic read.



The actor revealed that comic books have had a major influence in his growing up years.



"I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically.



"To have the chance to create 'BRZRKR'and collaborate with legends in the industry like writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colour artist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and conceptual cover artist Rafael Grampa along with the great folks at BOOM! Studios is a dream come true," the actor said in a statement posted on the publisher's official website.



Not just comics, Reeves has his hands full with films as well. The actor will be seen in 'Bill and Ted Face the Music' next. He will also reprise his role in 'The Matrix 4' and given his not to the next installment of the 'John Wick' series.

(With inputs from ANI)