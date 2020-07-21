Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington roped in for 'Leave the World Behind'

Netflix will now bring together actors Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington for the first time since 1993’s ‘The Pelican Brief’ in ‘Leave the World Behind’.

‘Leave the World Behind’ is an upcoming novel by Rumaan Alam with Sam Esmail, the creator of ‘Mr. Robot’ and ‘Homecoming’. The film will be adapted from the novel by Rumaan and Sam who will also direct the project.

The plot of the novel-film is that of a husband and wife as they head out to a remote corner of Long Island expecting a vacation with their teenage son and daughter. When the owners of the rental return in a panic one night after they say a sudden blackout has swept through the city, the couple aren't sure what to believe. With the TV and internet down and no cell service, the two families are forced into a tense living situation.

Sam Esmail has a strong relationship with Julia Roberts after working together on ‘Homecoming’.