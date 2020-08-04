Charlize Theron compares life in pandemic to the story of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Hollywood star Charlize Theron recently organized a charity drive-in movie event for COVID relief where her film 'Mad Mad: Fury Road' was screened.

The viewers had to sit in their cars and wear masks throughout the film's screening.



Theron couldn't help but draw a few similarities between Fury Road and the current global situation. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Theron said, "We’re basically dressed like Tom Hardy in the film. We’re wearing muzzles to protect ourselves. I always felt like this story was a cautionary tale. It feels so imminent. The story of the search for community and belonging and finding your tribe really resonated with me. We need to do better. We need to take care of each other."



The 2015 film was a reboot of George Miller's post-apocalyptic franchise in awe-inspiring fashion. Theron played Furiosa, a battle-hardened warrior who saves a group of sister wives from the tyrannical Immortan Joe. Furiosa went on to become one of the most loved female action characters in the past decade and Theron delivered her career's best.



Makers have now announced an origin film based on Furiosa's character but Theron will not be a part of the film. Instead, a younger actress will play the character.