Antonio Banderas tweets he has recovered from coronavirus

Legendary Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has recovered from coronavirus. The actor 'Pain and Glory' actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared with his legion of fans that he has "overcome the COVID-19 infection."



"After 21 days of disciplinary confinement, I can say now that today I overcame the COVID 19 infection. I am cured," Banderas tweeted in Spanish.



Alongside the tweet, the actor also shared a picture of him kicking an illustration of the virus.



"My thoughts go to those who weren`t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight," he further wrote.



The actor had announced on August 10, while celebrating his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The actor had said that he was "forced to celebrate" his birthday in quarantine.



He took to Instagram to share a childhood monochrome picture of himself and penned down a long caption along with it in Spanish about his coronavirus diagnosis.The `Once Upon A Time In Mexico` actor further revealed that he is feeling "relatively well."