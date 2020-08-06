After Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher speaks in support of Ellen Degeneres

Popular chat show host Ellen Degeneres has found herself in the middle of a controversy as former employees of her chat show have alleged that sets of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' had toxic workplace environment



While investigations are still on, Ellen herself has issued an apology and the buzz is that she might be quitting the show.

A day after Katy Perry showed her support to Ellen, now actor Ashton Kutcher too has spoken out in favour of the popular host.



Kutcher took to Twitter and wrote, "I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes."

A twitter user replied to Kutcher and reminded him that she was nice to him because of his celebrity status. To which the actor replied, "But it extends to my team and people she didn’t even know I work with."

Earlier, Katy Perry too had expressed her support and tweeted that how Ellen had always stood up for those who have been wronged.