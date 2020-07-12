Actress Rachel White tests positive for coronavirus

Rachel White has worked in films like Dharma Productions’ Emraan Hashmi-Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Ungli'

Actor Rachel White tested positive for Coronavirus and is quarantining at her home. The actor is currently staying at Kolkata. 

On Saturday, 'Ungli' actress took to Twitter, and asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery, ''I have tested COVID-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery,” she tweeted

Rachel has worked in films like Dharma Productions’ Emraan Hashmi-Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Ungli' and 'Har Har Byomkesh' in Bengali.

On Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

