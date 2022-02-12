‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu joins Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor Simu Liu is all set to star in the highly-anticipated live-action 'Barbie' film, centred on the classic doll line.



Liu will join the film, which stars Margot Robbie in the lead role, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.



Plot details have been kept under wraps, although it is known that Gosling is playing Ken.



Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig is all set to direct the movie. Greta has been attached to the project since 2019 when she had signed on to co-write the movie’s script with Noah Baumbach.



"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie, who will also co-produce the film, said in a statement at the time.



'Barbie' was set to start production in early 2022 in London, with a planned 2023 theatrical release.



Before making his big debut in Marvel world, Liu was best known for playing Jung Kim on the Canadian sitcom 'Kim’s Convenience.' The show ran for five seasons. He has two movies in his bag, including, 'One True Loves', starring opposite Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, and Lionsgate’s drama 'Arthur the King', with Mark Wahlberg.