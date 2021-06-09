‘Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch joins Emma Roberts in ‘About Fate’

‘Riverdale’ actress Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of Emma Roberts starrer ‘About Fate’.

The film also features Thomas Mann, Anna Akana and Lewis Tan.

The film was written by Tiffany Paulsen and will be directed by Marius Weisberg. Vincent Newman is producing.

‘About Fate’ is a film of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on a stormy New Year’s Eve and comedy and chaos ensue.

Madelaine Petsch will play the role of Mann’s girlfriend.