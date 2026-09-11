/Meet Swiftiephylus! Newly discovered plant-eating insects named after Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has achieved yet another milestone: a newly discovered bug has been named after her. Yes, you read that right. The megastar has earned a new honour, and she might be thrilled to know that a newly identified genus of Australian plant-eating insects has been named Swiftiephylus after the 'Lover' singer.



However, this is not the first time a newly discovered species has been named after the pop star, but it is certainly a special honour that the world will remember for decades.



Newly discovered plant-eating insects named after Taylor Swift

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The paper has been published in the journal “Insect Systematics and Evolution.” The genus includes four species, and their Latin names are inspired by the pop star's albums: Swiftiephylus taylorae, inspired by Taylor; Swiftiephylus amator is a nod to her song Lover; Swiftiephylus intrepidus draws from Fearless; and Swiftiephylus poetorum is inspired by The Tortured Poets Department.

UC Riverside (Swiftiephylus) Photograph: (UC Riverside)

Sarah Schroeder is a researcher at the University of California, Riverside. She described the plant-eating bug as light yellow with touches of red, a combination that reminded her of the pop star's signature blonde hair and red lips. The newly discovered insects belong to the family Miridae, the largest and most diverse family of true bugs.



“It felt authentic to me as a lifelong Swiftie to honor Taylor in this way, as well as bring attention to the diversity of insects that has yet to be discovered,” Schroeder, a UC Riverside doctoral student, said in a statement.



“Taylor Swift’s iconic look is her blonde hair and red lips. These insects are pale yellow with accents of red throughout,” Schroeder said. “In the paper, I refer to them as blonde.”

These bugs live on she-oak trees, and their colour helps them camouflage in she-oak flowers, which have thin, spiky structures and are red to orange in colour.