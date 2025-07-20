/Jaws@50: New documentary on Steven Spielberg’s cult classic releases, read details here

Renowned for its captivating storytelling and unparalleled commitment to exploring the wonders of our planet, National Geographic has long been at the forefront of documentary filmmaking that both informs and inspires. From deep-sea mysteries to cinematic milestones, it brings stories to life that ignite curiosity and spark conversation across the globe. Staying true to its legacy of powerful storytelling, National Geographic now pays tribute to one of the most iconic films of all time.



This summer, in tribute to the movie that sparked a lasting fascination with the ocean’s most misunderstood predator, National Geographic goes behind the scenes of the legendary blockbuster with Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.



Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau (known for Faye,Music by John Williams), the 90-minute documentary takes viewers on the ultimate deep dive, from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to the cinematic phenomenon that is Jaws and how the film continues to ripple through pop culture, cinema and shark conservation to this day. Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story premieres on National Geographic on 20 July at 10 PM.

This definitive account offers an unfiltered look at the chaos and creativity behind the making of Jaws, featuring never-before-seen footage from Spielberg’s and Benchley’s personal archives, including home videos and rare outtakes. Through candid new reflections, Spielberg recounts the high-stakes production, from battling a malfunctioning mechanical shark and relentless weather delays to his own post-production PTSD and fears the film would end his career. The documentary also reexamines the infamous “Jaws effect”—the wave of shark fear it unleashed—and reframes it as a legacy of awe, curiosity and enduring respect for the ocean’s top predator. Complemented by brand-new interviews with cast, crew, filmmakers and shark advocates, JAWS @ 50 captures the full creative and cultural shockwaves of the first summer blockbuster.

JAWS @ 50 hails from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Documentaries and Nedland Films, in partnership with Wendy Benchley and Laura Bowling, and is this summer’s only authorized documentary on the making of Jaws, with the award-winning director himself diving back into the story that launched his career and earned him final cut on the film, a creative control he has maintained for the last 50 years.

Spielberg said, “If someone had told me 50 years ago that we would be celebrating this anniversary, I would have thought they were as crazy as the making of ‘Jaws’ was making me, but here we are, half a century later.”