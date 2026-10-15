/Hilary Swank is pregnant at 52! Actress expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider

Hollywood actress Hilary Swank is pregnant for the third time at the age of 52. The Oscar-winning actress announced the pregnancy on social media on Wednesday, sharing the happy news with fans as she and her family prepare to welcome a new member. Swank and her husband Philip Schneider are parents to three-year-old twins.

Hilary Swank expecting her third child



On Wednesday, Hilary took to Instagram to share a video in which her family dances in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies. As her husband and twins dance, Hilary appears with a baby bump, holding a tiny, glow-stick-clad baby. Sharing the adorable video, the Million Dollar Baby star penned a note hinting that her baby is due this winter. She wrote, “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼”

Fans expressed their excitement over the happy news, with some even expressing gratitude to Hilary for giving them hope.



One user wrote, "At 39 I'm still single and childless. You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family."

Replying to the fan, Hilary wrote, "Thank you! 🙌 It can! I always go by the adage, things happen in their time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me. But of course trusting that, for me, has always been the hardest part. Wishing you unwavering trust and abundant beauty on your journey!"

Another fan commented, "Ahhh congratulations!!! How beautiful! What a fun announcement." One user wrote, "This makes me so happy.. I’m currently trying after a late miscarriage at 42 … never to late to grow the family." Another comment read, "The literal cutest pregnancy announcement of all times!!! So happy for you all!"

About Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

Hilary married entrepreneur Philip Schneider in August 2028 after dating for a year and a half. Philip proposed during a trip to Colorado in 2016.



They exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve in California, surrounded by a redwood grove. The couple welcomed twins, daughter Aya and son Ohm, in April 2023.