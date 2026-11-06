/Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte's manner of death revealed: Found hanging at his home in Texas

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte's death shocked the entire world. Weeks after the news of his unfortunate demise came to light, the manner of his death has now been revealed.

The 34-year-old actor reportedly died by suicide. As details have emerged, via Pagesix, it has been revealed that the actor's manner of death was suicide by hanging.

Mitte was found dead at his home in Brownsville, Texas, on Oct 12. Back then, his rep confirmed that the actor died by suicide. However, further details surrounding his death were not revealed. Now, it has been shared that the actor sadly took his life.

It has been confirmed by Cameron County, Texas, that Mitte was pronounced dead at 1:32 pm on Oct. 12.

Sharing the tragic news of his demise, the rep said in a statement, ‘’It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

“RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series ‘Breaking Bad.’ Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”







