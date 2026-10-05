/Anupam Kher reunites with ‘dearest friend’ Robert De Niro over lunch in New York; shares heartfelt post

Anupam Kher met up with Robert De Niro recently in New York. The two actors are known to have been friends for a long time. De Niro hosted Kher at his New York home over lunch recently and also gifted him a cap.

"MEETING MR. ROBERT DE NIRO! How could I come to America and not meet my dearest friend, and world's FINEST actor, Mr Robert De Niro? Meeting this legend is always a joy, and once again, one of the most special highlights of my trip to America and Canada with me play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane," wrote Kher on social media as he shared a photo with the Hollywood legend.

"Thank you, dearest Mr De Niro, for inviting me into your home, for the delicious lunch, and for your love and warmth. Our conversations and your generosity with your time mean so much to me. Every time we meet, the admirer in me is as excited as the friend," he added.

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"I have the deepest respect for you, both as an actor and as a person. And I feel truly fortunate to be able to call you my friend.

My love and gratitude to you, Tiffany and your entire family. Thank you for another beautiful memory that I will carry home with me. God bless you always! Most importantly- THANK YOU for the cap. Your kind gesture means the world to me," he wrote.

About Anupam Kher And Robert De Niro's friendship

The two actors have been friends since the time they worked together in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. The two have had a strong bond ever since. Kher often shares images of their meet-ups. They met at the 78th Cannes Film Festival last year, where Robert De Niro was honoured with the Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement.