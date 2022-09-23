Hollywood talent agency CAA signs SS Rajamouli days after RRR's Oscar snub

The popularity of RRR in the west is immense. And popularity has opened doors for the film's director SS Rajamouli who has been signed with the American talent agency CAA (Creative Arts Agency).

"In a coup for the agency, CAA has signed in-demand Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli," reported Deadline.



SS Rajamouli's RRR was released on March 24 this year and reportedly earned over $132 million at the global box office. The film became India's third highest-grossing film of all time.



RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in lead roles and is set in pre-Independent India. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are in extended cameos. The film is reportedly the only non-English-language film to trend globally for ten consecutive weeks on Netflix.



Rajamouli's other films- the 'Baahubali' series too were global hits and earned popularity not just in India but outside as well. The film was considered as a frontrunner for India's official entry to Oscars 2023 but lost out to Pan Nalin's 'Chhelo Show'. The makers reportedly are now planning to enter the Oscar race separately. RRR was a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era and narrated the story of two real-life heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Rajamouli will next be working on an action-adventure with Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde.