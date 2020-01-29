Friends: David Schwimmer squashes reunion rumours, wants a diverse cast for reboot

For those who have been waiting for the much talked about the reunion of 'Friends' cast, there is some disappointing news. Actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross on the show, brushed aside the speculations about the reunion in an interview to The Guardian.

In fact, the 53-year-old actor, who played the character of Ross Geller in the sitcom for 10 seasons often, gets bugged about getting the whole crew together for a `Friends` rehash.



The actor stated that he doesn't see any valid reason to resurrect the 90s TV sitcom which attained cult status over the years.

"I just don`t think it`s possible, given everyone`s different career trajectories.I think everyone feels the same: Why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? I don`t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I`ve heard so far presented to us makes sense," Schwimmer said.



Schwimmer stated that he did not need a reboot to catch up with his co-stars from the show- the six actors remained close friends even after the show ended and still meet.

The actor though stated that if a reboot was indeed planned he would want it to have a diverse cast.



Schwimmer rooted for diversity and inclusiveness even back in the days when he was filming for the series. Hence he expects to see the same if a `Friends` revival does come to fruition. Elaborating upon his push for a diverse cast, Schwimmer said, "Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends. But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part."



Earlier, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on the show, had hinted that a reunion of sorts was indeed being planned although she did not specify if it would be a fiction or non-fiction.