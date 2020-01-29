Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis go on a date night at the Sundance Film Festival

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made a rare public appearance recently at the Sundance Film festival to watch Kunis' new film 'Four Good Days'.

The couple, dressed in casuals, were present for the premiere of the film that took place at Eccles Center Theatre in Park, City Utah on Sunday.



The two- who tied the knot in 2015 and have two children together- intertwined their arms around each other as they watched the film.



The two actors kept their outfits casual for the premiere as Ashton was seen in a white T-shirt with a scarf while Mila was dressed in a black top with dark jeans and gold jewellery.



Ashton did not pose on the red carpet but was later seen clicking pictures with Mila and her co-star Glenn Close inside the theatre.

Based on a Washington Post article by co-writer Eli Saslow, 'Four Good Days' is the story of a mother and her estranged daughter Molly (Kunis) who is a recovering addict.



'Four Good Days', directed by Rodrigo García, is Kunis’ first movie since 2019’s 'Wonder Park'.