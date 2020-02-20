American rapper Pop Smoke shot dead at his home by masked gunmen

American rapper and songwriter Pop Smoke was shot dead by masked gunmen on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at his residence in Hollywood Hills when several masked men broke into his house and shot him dead. He was 20.



The rapper whose real name is Born Bashar Jackson was pronounced dead by the doctors at the hospital. There were no other injuries.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Police said that the call for the shooting was placed at 4.30 in the morning (local time) and the victim`s friend made a 911 call.



According to the police, there were several people inside his home at the time of the shooting.



The motive of the shooting is not known yet and the homicide detectives are currently interviewing witnesses.



The news of his death comes days after he dropped the deluxe edition of his latest album `Meet The Woo 2` on February 12.