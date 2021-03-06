Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards: Complete list of winners

The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the winner's list for the 2021 HCA Film Awards. 'Promising Young Woman' come out as a big winner of the night, and took home four awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Carey Mulligan. The fourth annual ceremony was streamed on the HCA Facebook page and YouTube channel.



Other winners included Darius Marder took the Best Male Director for the 'Sound of Metal' and Chloé Zhao took Best Female Director for the 'Nomadland'.



Here is the full list of winners below:



Best Picture: “Promising Young Woman”



Best Actor: Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”)



Best Actress: Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)



Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)



Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)



Best Male Director: Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”)



Best Female Director: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)



Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)



Best Adapted Screenplay: Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”)



Best First Feature: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)



Best Cast Ensemble: “Da 5 Bloods”



Best Animated or VFX Performance: Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog”)



Best Action: “Birds of Prey”



Best Animated Film: “Wolfwalkers”



Best Blockbuster: “Birds of Prey”



Best Comedy or Musical: “Palm Springs”



Best Documentary: (tie) “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “Class Action Park



Best Horror: “The Invisible Man”



Best Indie: “Minari”



Best International Film: “La Llorona”



Best Short Film: “The Heart Still Hums”



Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)



Best Score: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross (“Soul”)



Best Original Song: Husavik (My Hometown) (“Eurovision Song Contest”)



Best Visual Effects: Jonathan Dearing (“The Invisible Man”)



Best Stunts: “Birds of Prey”



Best Hair & Make-Up: Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry, Sian Richards, Deidra Dixon and Jamika Wilson (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)



Best Production Design: Donald Graham Burt (“Mank”)



Best Film Editing: Alan Baumgarten (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)



Best Costume Design: “The Personal History of David Copperfield”



Honorary Awards:



Breakthrough Performance Actor: Paul Raci



Breakthrough Performance Actress: Cristin Milioti



Acting Achievement: Aubrey Plaza



Filmmaking Achievement: Steve McQueen



Artisan Achievement: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross



Star on the Rise: Jo Ellen Pellman



The filmmaker on the Rise: Emerald Fennell



Artisan on the Rise: Emile Mosseri



Standout Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 or Under Award: Sidney Flanigan



Game-Changer Award: Nicole Beharie



Inspire Award – Lin Manuel Miranda



Timeless Award: Dante Spinotti



Spotlight Award: Kiera Allen



Impact Award: “Judas and The Black Messiah”



Valiant Award: Zack Snyder



Trailblazer Award: Dwayne Johnson