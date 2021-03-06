Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards: Complete list of winners

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 06, 2021, 06.49 PM(IST)

Still from 'Promising Young Woman' Photograph:( Twitter )

Darius Marder took the Best Male Director for the 'Sound of Metal' and Chloé Zhao took Best Female Director for the 'Nomadland'. 

The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the winner's list for the 2021 HCA Film Awards. 'Promising Young Woman' come out as a big winner of the night, and took home four awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Carey Mulligan. The fourth annual ceremony was streamed on the HCA Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Other winners included Darius Marder took the Best Male Director for the 'Sound of Metal' and Chloé Zhao took Best Female Director for the 'Nomadland'. 

Here is the full list of winners below:

Best Picture: “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)

Best Male Director: Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”)

Best Female Director: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”)

Best First Feature: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Cast Ensemble: “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Animated or VFX Performance: Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog”)

Best Action: “Birds of Prey”

Best Animated Film: “Wolfwalkers”

Best Blockbuster: “Birds of Prey”

Best Comedy or Musical: “Palm Springs”

Best Documentary: (tie) “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “Class Action Park

Best Horror: “The Invisible Man”

Best Indie: “Minari”

Best International Film: “La Llorona”

Best Short Film: “The Heart Still Hums”

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Best Score: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross (“Soul”)

Best Original Song: Husavik (My Hometown) (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

Best Visual Effects: Jonathan Dearing (“The Invisible Man”)

Best Stunts: “Birds of Prey”

Best Hair & Make-Up: Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry, Sian Richards, Deidra Dixon and Jamika Wilson (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Best Production Design: Donald Graham Burt (“Mank”)

Best Film Editing: Alan Baumgarten (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Best Costume Design: “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Honorary Awards:

Breakthrough Performance Actor: Paul Raci

Breakthrough Performance Actress: Cristin Milioti

Acting Achievement: Aubrey Plaza

Filmmaking Achievement: Steve McQueen

Artisan Achievement: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Star on the Rise: Jo Ellen Pellman

The filmmaker on the Rise: Emerald Fennell

Artisan on the Rise: Emile Mosseri

Standout Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 or Under Award: Sidney Flanigan

Game-Changer Award: Nicole Beharie

Inspire Award – Lin Manuel Miranda

Timeless Award: Dante Spinotti

Spotlight Award: Kiera Allen

Impact Award: “Judas and The Black Messiah”

Valiant Award: Zack Snyder

Trailblazer Award: Dwayne Johnson

