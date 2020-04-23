Hollywood actress Shirley Knight, 83, no more

Hollywood actor Shirley Knight died at the age of 83 of natural causes.

She died at her home in San Marcos, Texas according to her daughter, actress Kaitlin Hopkins.

Shirley received Oscar nominations for her work in films like ‘The Dark at the Top of the Stairs’ and ‘Sweet Bird of Youth’.

She also received a Tony Award in 1976 for her turn as an alcoholic actress who channels Marilyn Monroe in Kennedy's Children. She was nominated again in 1997 for portraying the sorrowful wife of a Houston businessman in Horton Foote's Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘The Young Man From Atlanta’.

A memorial service will be held in early 2021 in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, the family has made a special request of making contributions to The Shirley Knight Memorial Fund at Texas State University.