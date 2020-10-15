Hit film 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' to get a series reboot

Want to be reminded of the 90s hit ‘I Know What You Did last Summer’? Well, Amazon is doing just that as they are now going to start making a web series based on the plot.

It will be a horror drama based on the 1997 movie and its source material, that is, a 1973 novel by Lois Duncan. The show will share a premise with the movie, in which a group of teenagers is stalked by a killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night, but with a modern spin on the same.

The original film was released by Sony’s Columbia Pictures which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. It grossed $125 million worldwide.

The series will be written by Sara Goodman who is also executive producing the show. It will be in collaboration between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV.

"We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios," said Sony Pictures TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter. "Neal Moritz and Original Film's development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller."