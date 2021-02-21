Hilary Duff is being sued by photographer whom she confronted for taking her kids pictures

Hilary Duff is being sued by the photographer after Duff called him out for taking pictures of her kids. A few months back, Duff shared a video where she confronted the paparazzi while she was playing with her kids in a park. Wendy Williams also shared the clips on her show.

“I’m not asking for your ID. I’m asking you to stop taking pictures of our 7-year-old children if you don’t know anyone that’s here,” Duff said in the video. “I’m asking you human to human, as a mother, if you don’t know anyone here, can you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning.”

In the Instagram video, Duff posted she is seen repeatedly asked the man to stop photographing the children and he repeatedly said it was legal to do so. ''Well, I'm taking pictures. I'm practising photography and I’m not here to scare you or anything like that. Your paranoia is unwarranted,'' he said.

As of now, Darryl Wilkins is suing both Duff and Williams, the Blast reports. The man is suing the Duff for defamation - and Wendy Williams, for airing Duff's footage on her talk show.



Hilary Duff reveals she got eye infection due to multiple COVID tests



In his lawsuit, he accused her of “reprehensible and despicable conduct including by innuendo that he was a child predator.” He also claims that statement Duff said were “false because Wilkins is not a paedophile or child predator and was attempting to take photographs as a photographer and not as a paparazzi or stalker or with mal intent or evil wrongdoing.” and Wendy for allegedly repeating the defamatory statements on her TV show.



Duff shares her first son, Luca, with her first husband Mike Comrie, and her second one Banks, two, with her current husband Matthew Koma and is now pregnant again with the third baby.