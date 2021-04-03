Here's why Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson haven't got COVID-19 vaccine yet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first big celebrity couple who tested positive for coronavirus positive. Now, when the whole world is being vaccinated against the virus, the couple is among the population who haven't received their jab yet.



During her appearance as Hoda Kotb's surprise co-host on The Today Show, Wilson opened up about why she and Tom haven’t been vaccinated.



“It’s been so emotional. We haven’t gotten our vaccine yet. How about hearing this for the first time in your life: ‘You’re not old enough.’ It’s like, ‘OK, I’ll take that!’” Rita said.



She added, “But we are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they’re opening up to the next tier.” Wilson also shared her hopes for the future after she gets vaccinated.



''But, yes, even when we found out we had antibodies and that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection, that's what the vaccine is also helping people,' she said.



''To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there's nothing like that. That is truly a gift,'' she concluded.



Earlier, Hanks talked about their vaccination and said that they will take the shot after everyone who truly needs receives it.



"We`ll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it. But OK, we had it, and it was a tough 10 days, but I think what`s much more important is the second half of the COVID-19 formula is we didn`t give it to anybody," Hanks said.

