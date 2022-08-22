Here's why Andrew Garfield was replaced by Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man' series 

Andrew Garfield had once famously played Spider-Man in two Sony Pictures films 'The Amazing Spider-Man' in 2012 and two years later in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'. Fans had hoped that they would get to watch the actor again in subsequent sequels but he was ultimately replaced by Tom Holland who made his debut as the web-slinging superhero in 'Captain America: Civil War'.



Sources close to the actor cite that two other films had indeed been planned with Garfield but they were ultimately shelved. One of the primary reasons was the underwhelming performance of 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' at the box office. But sources also cite that the studio was not too happy with Garfield's behaviour- particularly on one occasion and hence decided to not reboot the franchise with the actor.



It was revealed during the infamous Sony hack of 2014 that studio representatives were left red-faced after Garfield failed to show up at a lavish event in Brazil, where the release date for the third Amazing Spider-Man film was to be announced.



Garfield allegedly cancelled the appearance at the last moment, much to the displeasure of studio bosses.



“Here we are about one hour away from our gala event and Andrew decides he doesn’t want to attend. He has a rather scruffy beard and he just wants to be left alone,” a part of the email chain between Sony reps, Garfield’s reps, and Sony chief Amy Pascal read.



Later when Garfield was asked whether he self-sabotaged his stint as the Spider-Man, the actor said, "No, I don’t think so. What I’ll proudly say is that I didn’t compromise who I was, I was only ever myself. And that might have been difficult for some people.”



In one of Variety’s Actors on Actors sessions, the actor admitted that he was heartbroken by the experience. He told Amy Adams, “I signed up to serve the story and serve this incredible character that I’ve been dressing as since I was three, and then it gets compromised and it breaks your heart. I got heartbroken a little bit.”



“I think what happened was, through the pre-production, production, and post-production, when you have something that works as a whole, and then you start removing portions of it – because there was even more of it than was in the final cut, and everything was related. Once you start removing things and saying, ‘No, that doesn’t work,’ then the thread is broken, and it’s hard to go with the flow of the story," he had further said.



Garfield recently returned to play 'Spider-Man' in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' which also had Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire playing the same characters. Fans were hopeful that Garfield may be open to playing the role again but the actor shot down the idea during an interview.