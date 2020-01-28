Here's when Oscar-nominated film 'Little Women' releases in India

Oscar-nominated film 'Little Women' is all set to release in India. The film which has earned 6 nominations at the upcoming Oscars 2020, will hit Indian screens on February 7.



Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle on Monday and wrote, "Nominated for six #AcademyAwards... #LittleWomen to release in #India on 7 Feb 2020... It is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott."

The period drama features Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh Eliza Scanlen, and Meryl Streep among others.



After initially being released at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the film initially hit the theatre on December 25 last year.



The film's release in India is timely as Oscar awards are set to take place on February 9.