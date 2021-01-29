Here's how Matthew Perry convinced ex Julia Roberts to appear on hit sitcom 'Friends'

Iconic show 'Friends' had some of the leading stars of Hollywood playing cameo roles. One of the most talked-about and remembered cameos was that of actress Julia Roberts.



The show's creators Marta Kaufman and Kevin S Bright spoke to The Hollywood Reporter recently and revealed that it was Perry who convinced Roberts to appeared on the sitcoms with some flirting via fax.



"Getting Julia Roberts was incredibly exciting," Kaufman stated. "We knew she would have the right touch for it. And when she said yes, it was pretty awesome"



Bright stated that Perry had a significant role to play in getting the 'Pretty Woman' star on board.



"Do you know the story of how we got her? Matthew [Perry] asked her to be on the show," Bright said. "She wrote back to him, ‘Write me a paper on quantum physics and I’ll do it.’ My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day."



Staff writer Alexa Junge noted that they "may have met before the episode, but she was interested in him from afar because he’s so charming."



"There was a lot of flirting over faxing," Junge added. "She was giving him these questionnaires like, ‘Why should I go out with you?’ And everyone in the writer's room helped him explain to her why. He could do pretty well without us, but there was no question we were on team Matthew and trying to make it happen for him."



Roberts appeared in two episodes of the series back in 1996 and played Susie Moss, a former friend of Perry’s character Chandler Bing, who tricks him for a hook up to get her revenge from him for a childhood prank.



Perry and Roberts reportedly dated briefly after filming for these episodes but never made it official.

